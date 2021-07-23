Home
Construction on Central to wrap next week

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’ve driven through downtown Medford recently, chances are you’ve sat in a construction zone on Central. The city says it’s grinding down two inches of the road, in an effort to make it last longer.

All the dips and potholes were scraped away with the pavement and two replacement inches will be placed overnight next Thursday.  The city says the project starts at around 7 P.M. and ends at 6 in the morning.

