Construction on Foothill Road continues, Coker Butte intersection to reopen

MEDFORD, Ore. – Starting Saturday, Coker Butte Road at Foothill Road will be back open.

The closure was one of the latest in a string of temporary closures as Jackson County continues work on the ongoing Foothill Road Project.

The next section of the road that will be closed off to motorists is from Coker Butte Road to Dry Creek Road. That closure begins on Monday and is expected to last through September.

A detour will be set up along East Vilas Road to Crater Lake Avenue and then to Coker Butte Road.

“We realize detours are not convenient. However, this closure is required to allow our contractors the ability to complete the much-needed work in the quickest possible manner to enhance this section of Foothill Road for the safety of all travelers,” said Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert.

Construction also is continuing on Foothill Road between Hillcrest Road and Delta Waters Road, which is the portion of the project managed by the City of Medford. The section between McAndrews Road and Cedar Links Drive will remain closed while contractors are working north of Normil Terrace to Cedar Links Drive.

Only local traffic will have access to the sections of closed roads during construction.

More information on the Foothill Road Project can be found on the ODOT projects webpage.

