Construction on Highway 199 near California border to cause delays

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. – Drivers along Highway 199 between O’Brien and the California border should expect delays starting Monday.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews will be working on a chip seal project that is expected to impact traffic through June 21. Most of the work, which will require lane closures, will take place during daylight hours.

Drivers are asked to use precaution when traveling on the highway and can expect loose rocks on the roadway. Flaggers and pilot cars will be in place.

The transportation department is asking local residents to wait at the end of their driveway for a pilot car prior to turning out onto the highway.

ODOT says this is part of a construction project to pave the highway from Cave Junction to O’Brien that began last summer. It was delayed in September because of wildfires in the area.

Permanent striping will take place in late June or early July which may require lane closures as well.

More information can be found on the project’s webpage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.