Construction on new Amazon facility in Klamath Falls to begin this summer

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A 20,000 square foot Amazon delivery station is coming to Klamath Falls.

The new last-mile facility will be located at 6250 Altamont Drive, not far from Kingsley Field.

By enabling fast, everyday delivery, the facility will help power the ‘last mile’ of Amazon’s fulfillment process. Once packages pass through fulfillment centers, they are processed at delivery stations in preparation to be delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps.

“Amazon is excited to bring a delivery station to Klamath Falls to better serve our customers in the area,” said Easton Craft, manager of economic development for Amazon. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Klamath County Economic Development Association and Pure Development. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility in the future.”

While the number of employees Amazon will hire for the new facility is unknown this early in the process, a spokesperson says “most employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour.”

“Amazon and Pure Development’s investment in a new distribution center is further proof of the value our region can provide to companies who seek optimal logistics to markets along the west coast,” said Randy Cox, CEO of Klamath County Economic Development Association. “We are excited to have them begin construction alongside many other new developments taking place over the next 12 months.”

Amazon has six fulfillment and sortation centers as well as eight delivery stations across Oregon, with another fulfillment center under construction in Woodburn.

Additionally as NBC5 News reported last year, Amazon bought 17 acres of land in Central Point near Costco, for a future warehouse. BH DevCo, a real estate development company who builds warehouses for Amazon, submitted plans to build an 87,000 square foot facility to the City of Central Point. The city said Amazon is responsible for expanding some of the roads nearby and other improvements on the property.

According to a spokesperson for Amazon, construction on the Klamath Falls building is scheduled to begin this summer.

