Construction on veterans’ housing complex begins

Medford, Ore. – A 17-unit housing complex for veterans should be complete December, 2017.
Victory Place will consist of eight studio apartments and nine one-bedroom apartments dedicated to veterans.
Community aid organization ACCESS helped secure the nearly $2 million grant to build the two-story, 9,294 square-foot complex on North Front Street in Medford.
The development is privately owned by Fred Herrmann of Commercial Counsel Inc.
“It’s a great project for veterans and it’s made even better by being located right behind the American Legion Post 15,” said Herrmann. “Veterans are the backbone of this country, and this is a good way for us to give something back to them.”
ACCESS will help identify the veterans who will reside at Victory Place.