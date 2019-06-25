Home
Construction starting next month to extend Rogue River Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. — After more than 10 years, construction will finally begin to extend the Rogue River Greenway trail.

The 2 and a half mile path will go from Twin Bridges Road to Del Rio Vineyards; it’s estimated to cost 2 million dollars and will provide a continuous connection between Rogue River and Gold Hill.

Mike Kuntz, County Engineer at Jackson County Roads, says it’s also a step closer to reaching the county’s longtime goal: connecting into the Bear Creek Greenway and, ultimately, creating a trail that extends all the way from Ashland to Grants Pass.

“It is one of many steps to get there,” said Kuntz. “We’ve got ways to go but it’s a mile point and, frankly, the connection between the two cities there… Gold Hill and Rogue River, [it’s] sort of a big deal to those cities.”

The project was funded by the Rogue River Greenway Foundation as well as a state and a federal grant.

It’s expected to be finished by Halloween.

