Consumers expected to spend billions this Cyber Monday

SEATTLE, Wash. – Cyber Monday is already off to a roaring start, and it may be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history as consumers are expected to shell out $7.8 billion in 24 hours.
So where are the best Cyber Monday deals?
On Amazon, up to 50% off Lands’ End clothing..
Walmart is hawking $150 off a Proform 905 CST treadmill
Target is knocking $250 dollars off the iRobot Roomba 960
Another hot category: toys.
L.O.L Surprise, Fingerlings, and Baby Alive are already some of the season’s hottest gifts online.
And with more online purchases come more deliveries and demand for free shipping.
UPS is bracing for 800 million packages at the peak of the season—double their usual shipments. And they’re training scores of new drivers to get up to speed.
Tristan Christensen, UPS Integrad Expansion Director in Portland said, “We wanna make sure that they’re addressing any of our customers’ needs, that they understand that we need to deliver our customers’ packages on time.”