Containment increasing for Van Meter Fire near Klamath Falls

STUKEL MOUNTAIN, Ore.– Fire officials said they’re confident in their containment lines around the Van Meter Fire.

The fire is burning 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.

It’s just over 2,500 acres with 40% containment.

ODF’s Tom Fields said firefighters have a line completely around the fire.

He said now they’re looking to strengthen those containment lines.

“It would be a little surprising if things changed for the worse for us. I mean, we’re always cautiously optimistic…. but things are looking really good and we’re comfortable with where we’re at right now,” Fields said.

Fields said containment should continue to increase in the coming days.

As of Monday morning, there are over 500 firefighters working the fire.