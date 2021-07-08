Containment of Lava Fire expected by Monday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews believe the Lava Fire will be completely contained early next week.
The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on Thursday, June 24 near the community of Weed.
The fire was kept to below 2,000 acres in size the weekend after it started. However, the fire grew rapidly in the following days. By Thursday, June 8, the fire was estimated to be 25,003 acres in size. The perimeter was 70% contained, a number that was adjusted down from 72% due to recent Red Flag conditions in the area.
Evacuation orders for Lake Shastina and Carrick were downgraded on June 1. However, several areas remained under evacuation order until July 4, when all remaining orders were downgraded to warnings. Finally, on July 7, evacuation warnings were rescinded.
A Thursday morning update stated the fire is mostly burning in lava flows northwest of the Mt. Shasta peak and the western flank of the mountain with minimal growth toward the tree line. Much of that area is inaccessible by foot, so air resources are being used to monitor the line.
One of those air resources was a helicopter that performed an emergency landing into Lake Shastina Wednesday afternoon. The pilot was able to swim to shore and is safe. Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the pilot is currently being assessed and the cause of the crash is under investigation. There were no other passengers on board.
With continued mop-up operations, fire managers expect the fire to be completely contained by Monday, July 12.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF