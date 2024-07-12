Containment on Salt Creek Fire increases to 24%

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Containment on the Salt Creek Fire increased overnight and is now at 24%.

The fire, which broke out 10 miles east of Eagle Point last Sunday, has burned through 3,990 acres.

According to ODF, the fire jumped a small section of line on the southwest corner overnight, but the swift action of firefighters kept it at two acres.

Resources Friday will continue to mop up and secure the fire line.

BLM-managed lands in the area remain under a temporary closure and level 1 – be ready evacuation notices also remain in place for zones JAC-316, JAC-317, JAC-319, JAC-321, and JAC-325-A.

More information can be found on the ODF Southwest Oregon District website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.