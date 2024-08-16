Containment on Warner Peak Fire grows to 51%, acreage remains the same

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Containment on the Warner Peak Fire burning on Hart Mountain has grown to 51%.

According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the acreage remains at 65,002 acres largely because the fire stayed within its footprint overnight.

The fire remains most active along the south and western edges. Crews are continuing to focus in the south to keep the fire from spreading toward Hart Lake and Crump Lake. Firefighters are also working to keep it from encroaching along Hart Mountain Road on the northwest edge.

The focus for Friday will be to patrol and monitor established containment lines as well as to put out isolated hotspots. Crews are preparing for high winds and increased fire activity expected in the area over the weekend.

