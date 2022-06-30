Contender for world’s smallest park unveiled in Talent

TALENT, Ore. – Portland currently holds the title for the world’s smallest park according to the Guinness Book of World Records, but they have a new contender right here in Southern Oregon.

The Talent Garden Club and the City of Talent unveiled a new tiny park Thursday.

It measures 78 square inches smaller than the current record in Portland.

The plants inside are mostly native to our region, so they’re drought resistant and good pollinators for Bee City USA.

Gerlinde Smith with the Garden Club of Talent said, “It’s the only biodynamic park in the world, regenerating the land and all its inhabitants from the soil to the plants to the animal and to the humans.”

If you’re interested in visiting the park, it’s located off West Valley View Road in the pedestrian plaza.