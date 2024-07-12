Controlled burn for firefighter training happening Friday in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Residents in the Camas Valley area may see smoke in the air Friday evening as firefighters conduct a controlled burn during a live fire training.

Crews with the Camas Valley Rural Fire District are managing the exercise, which is happening near the 1000 block of Main Camas Road.

During the training, firefighters will burn two acres of pasture grounds in a controlled setting. Their main objective is to remove noxious weeds, brush, insects, and plant diseases while also being able to provide fire training for several agencies.

Crews are prepared with fire suppression equipment on-site to control the burn.

Smoke could be visible starting at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

