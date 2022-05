ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from a controlled burn in the hills above Ashland will “very likely” impact the community Monday.

The City of Ashland said the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and Grayback Forestry plan to manage a fire above Ashland Mine Road west of Ashland.

While the burn won’t directly impact roads or trails, smoke will probably be visible throughout the Rogue Valley. In the evening hours, smoke may drift into some neighborhoods in Ashland.

For recommendations about how to deal with smoke, visit http://www.smokewiseashland.org

Rogue Valley residents can read updates at http://www.ashlandwatershed.org