Controlled burn sends smoke above Ashland

Ashland, Ore. – A controlled burn will be sending smoke above the Rogue Valley for the next two days.
According to the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project, crews are taking advantage of the cool, moist conditions at the high elevation on the west side of the Ashland Watershed.
The goal is to burn 85 acres of dangerous “ladder fuels” between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ladder fuels are described as vegetation that allows fire to climb from the forest floor to the canopy, where the flames can become difficult to control.
Smoke will be visible from Ashland and could drift downhill in the evening hours.
The AFR Project points out though fire season has been declared on non-federal lands, it does not apply to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest lands where the burn is taking place.