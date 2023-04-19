Controlled burns scheduled in Ashland & Talent Wednesday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Contracted crews are scheduled to conduct controlled burns in Ashland and Talent that may produce visible smoke Wednesday.

The City of Ashland sent out the following advisory message on the morning of April 19:

“Crews will be burning today along the Bear Creek Greenway in Talent as well as in the 300 block of Granite St in Ashland. People driving today as well those living nearby may see smoke on the Greenway. This project is being supported by the City of Talent and the Freshwater Trust as part of post-Almeda Fire restoration.

“A crew from Grayback Forestry will burn today along the Heart Nature Trail and the irrigation canal just above Granite Street. Smoke will be noticeable on the ditch trail and Heart Trail and smoke sensitive people should avoid the area. We do not expect smoke to impact anywhere but right in the immediate area of this small burn today and into the evening.”