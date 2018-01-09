Controlled burns scheduled near Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Controlled burns in the hills above Ashland are expected to produce visible smoke.
Workers with the Lomakatsi Restoration Project will be igniting brush piles o the western edge of Ashland starting Tuesday. Due to the number of piles, burning could go on for a week or more.
Crews will try to burn on days when the weather will keep smoke away from town, but residual smoke could linger in the evening and head downhill. Residents who are sensitive to smoke are advised to keep windows closed and stay inside.
No trails in the Ashland watershed will be closed.