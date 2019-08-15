Controversial Medford gas station plans continue

MEDFORD, Ore. – A controversial east Medford gas station and convenience store is being debated again at city hall.
NBC5 News broke the story about the development at the busy intersection on East McAndrews back in April. Thursday night, councilors could give final approval to the project.
City staff has been meeting with the developer to address neighborhood concerns, including hours of operation.
The developer is trying to put a Circle K with a gas station, convenience store, car wash and coffee kiosk at the intersection of East McAndrews and Springbrook.
Last month, councilors voted to reverse the Site Plan and Architectural Commission’s denial of the proposed project in a marathon meeting. The council said there was not enough data for SPAC to reject the application.
Neighbors are vehemently against the plan because it’s an almost exclusively residential neighborhood and they worry about the increased traffic, noise and smell.
City officials say the project could be appealed to the State Land Use Board of Appeals even if councilors give it the go-ahead.
The city and the developer have agreed to have the gas station, store and coffee kiosk open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The car wash would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Again, the project has not been given the full go-ahead.