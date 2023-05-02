Controversial Oregon bill would have made homeless camp ‘sweeps’ illegal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — There’s a relentless rhythm on the streets of any sufficiently large city in Oregon that’s become increasingly routine for everyone, regardless of where they sleep. Homeless people set up camp, then the city posts it for removal. Most of the time, the homeless people move to another location and the cycle repeats.

A proposed Oregon bill aimed to reverse that routine and even allow homeless people to sue for $1,000 if they are harassed or told to move. The legislation, House Bill 3501, is called the “Right to Rest Act” and it’s been introduced in Oregon before.

National media outlets like CNN and Fox News have been giving the bill a lot of attention in recent weeks. However, what’s not being widely reported is that the bill is dead, having missed the deadline to advance in this legislative session. Regardless, there will still be public testimony on the bill later this week as unsanctioned homeless camps remain a point of statewide contention.

“I felt like I’m just a worthless person sleeping out on the street,” said Charles Lindsey. Homeless, he’s currently sleeping in a shelter.

Lindsey’s story is not unique. He’s 18 years old and his campsite was just cleared by Portland’s Rapid Response team.

“I lost just about everything I owned,” he said.

Sitting next to Lindsey in a wheelchair Monday morning on the streets of Old Town was a woman named Josephine Allen. She called the city’s camp removals “cold-blooded.” She is still fighting to get her things back after her camp was cleared a year ago.

“I feel emotional about it because this is really a sad thing out here. They don’t really realize the lives that are at stake,” Allen said. The Right to Rest Act was proposed by two Democrats from Beaverton and Portland. It would make removing homeless camps from public property illegal and allow homeless people to sue for $1,000 if they are harassed or told to move if there was nowhere else for them to go.