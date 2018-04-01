Convenience store clerk robbed at knifepoint, suspect at large

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police are searching a man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint this morning.
According to Medford police, the suspect walked into the Woodland Height Market, jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the clerk while holding a knife.
Officers rushed to the scene but say the man had already fled the area. According to the store, over $200 was stolen. The clerk was unharmed.
Tonight, police are reviewing security video of the incident.
“I wouldn’t figure it’s one necessarily problem area in town,” said Sgt. Brent Mak, Medford Police. “I mean we have problem areas all over town but we have had past incidences there in that neighborhood definitely.”
Neighbors near the market say they didn’t hear anything in the morning but woke to find police surrounding the area. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said that it’s not the worst neighborhood they’ve lived in but it does have it’s problems.
Police say the suspect is a white adult male with dark brown or light brown hair. He was wearing all black with a hoodie and a grey and black bandana.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Medford Police Department.