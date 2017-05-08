Convicted drug trafficker sentenced to over 17 years in prison

Salem, Ore. – A man was sentenced to 17.5 years behind bars after he was found guilty of operating a drug distribution organization in Oregon.
On Monday, May 8, 43-year-old Alfredo Pena-Lopez, aka Gerionda, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors said Pena-Lopez led a drug trafficking operation that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine from sources in Mexico and California to customers in the Salem area.
He reportedly sold methamphetamine in quantities from 5 to 10 pounds in Oregon at a time.
When Pena-Lopez was finally arrested, he was found with three pounds of methamphetamine, three “assault” rifles, body armor and $35,000 in cash.
Once Pena-Lopez is released from prison, he will be deported, as he was residing in the U.S. without lawful authority, according to the United State Department of Justice.