Convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison

BUTNER, N.C. (NBC) – The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Bernie Madoff has passed away.
Madoff, the mastermind behind a $65-billion Ponzi scheme, died Wednesday at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.
His death comes about 12 years into serving a 150-year prison sentence at the Butner prison.
Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud charges that bilked thousands of investors out of an estimated $65 billion, the biggest investment fraud in US history.
Madoff’s official cause of death hasn’t been released.
He had been treated for what his attorney called “terminal kidney disease.”
Madoff was 82 years old.