Convoy of trucks to assemble in Southern Oregon Thursday

SALEM, Ore. – Truckers from across Oregon are planning a convoy to protest climate legislation in Salem. Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning motorists the protest could cause delays.
During a shortened legislative session, state lawmakers are discussing a controversial cap and trade bill which resulted in a Republican walkout last year.
Cap and trade is a term used for capping the amount of carbon companies can release into the air. If companies stay under the cap, they can trade their leftover emissions allowance to others.
Now, Democrats are bringing back a new version of the bill. Democrats say they added concessions to help rural Oregon, hoping it would draw some Republican support. The changes include more leniency on fuel regulations and industrial emitters.
Even with the stated concessions, some 1,000 truckers are planning on driving to Salem to protest the bill, just like they did last time.
Central Point resident Jack Armstrong said, “I don’t mind voting on something and getting defeated by my other fellow citizens of the state. What I do mind is having it shoved down our throat and saying you’re going to do this without a say so. That’s not fair. That’s not what America was built on. That’s dang sure what Oregon wasn’t built on. You know, Oregon was built on all these trees and this logging.”
With the planned trucker rally, ODOT says travelers should expect increased traffic in southwestern Oregon on Thursday, February 6. Organizers reportedly scheduled convoys that will travel through Jackson, Josephine and Douglas Counties between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Another convoy is scheduled to depart Coos County on Highway 42 at 2:00 a.m.
After the rally concludes in Salem at 4:00 p.m., trucks traveling southbound on I-5 and westbound on Highway 42 could affect evening traffic.
For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com