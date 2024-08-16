Cookie Plug set to sweeten The Village at Medford Center with grand opening

Posted by Ethan Quin August 16, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Village at Medford Center is about to get a whole lot sweeter this weekend.

Cookie Plug, a Los Angeles-based cookie franchise known for its hip-hop street graffiti vibe and thick, cake-like cookies, is opening its doors in The Village across from the Tinseltown Movie Theater.

Cookie-lovers will be treated to 12 flavors of cookies and a special seasonal flavor of the month.

Purple Haze Cookie – Purple Cookie With White Chocolate Chips

Customers can also get custom cookie cakes, keto cookies, and ice cream sandwiches in the summer with their choice of cookie flavor.

Cookie Plug also serves up a special ‘Purple Drank,’ which is a tart lemonade served in a baby bottle or double cup that pairs well with the sweet cookies.

The Pixie Junkie Sugar Cookie

The grand opening on Saturday at noon will feature giveaways to the first 50 people in line. Customers will also be treated to music, special guests, and a community art wall.

