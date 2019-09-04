Cooking equipment sparks fire near Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. –A homeowner helped put out a wildfire south of Cave Junction.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on Tuesday evening, they responded to a fire near the intersection of Redwood Highway and Wildland Road.
With the help of a homeowner, crews with IVFD and ODF stopped the fire just before it spread into an area that hadn’t been cleared of vegetation.
The fire was kept to a fraction of an acre.
According to IVFD, the fire was started by the improper use of outdoor smoker equipment.