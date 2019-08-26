Cooling down with a book and A/C at public library

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Jackson County Public Library in downtown Medford says it sees an influx of people when temperatures rise. This week, as temperatures rise to the 100s, they expect it will be the same again.
Last year, the staff said there were many people who came to the library to escape the smoke. While that’s not the case this year, the library is always open for anyone to come.
“It’s a big building so it’s nice because people get spread out in this space which is another reason why it’s a good place to go when it’s getting hot outside because we have a lot of different areas in the library people can go,” said Kari May, director of the library.
The library says it offers more than just books to read. Tai chi is being offered with beginner classes starting at 10:30 a.m. and advanced classes starting at 11 a.m.
