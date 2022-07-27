Cooling shelters open in SW Oregon, Northern California

MEDFORD, Ore. – As temperatures reach triple digits across much of the region this week, local shelters will be open to help residents cool down.

In Ashland, a cooling shelter will be operating all week at the Gresham Room of the Ashland Public Library during the following hours:

Monday, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Medford cooling shelters will be open at the following locations:

Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 200 North Riverside Avenue (the old Inn at the Commons)

Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 85 South Holly Street (First Presbyterian Church)

The Josephine County Food Bank is partnering with Unitarian Universalists of Grants Pass to open a shelter at 129 NW E Street, Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The following locations will be open in Klamath County:

Klamath County Library , 126 South 3rd Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Phone: 541-882-8894. Hours: Monday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

, 126 South 3rd Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Phone: 541-882-8894. Hours: Monday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Bly Branch Klamath County Library , 61100 Metler Street, Bly, OR 97622. Phone: 541-353-2299. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 61100 Metler Street, Bly, OR 97622. Phone: 541-353-2299. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bonanza Branch Klamath County Library , 31703 Hwy 70, Bonanza, OR 97623. Phone: 541-545-6944. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 12 noon to 4 p.m.

, 31703 Hwy 70, Bonanza, OR 97623. Phone: 541-545-6944. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 12 noon to 4 p.m. Chemult Branch Klamath County Library , 120 Damon Street, Chemult, OR 97731. Phone: 541- 365-24120. Hours: Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 2 to 5 p.m.

, 120 Damon Street, Chemult, OR 97731. Phone: 541- 365-24120. Hours: Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 2 to 5 p.m. Chiloquin Branch Klamath County Library , 140 South 1st Street, Chiloquin, OR 97624. Phone: 541-783-3315. Hours: Saturday and Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 1 to 5 p.m.

, 140 South 1st Street, Chiloquin, OR 97624. Phone: 541-783-3315. Hours: Saturday and Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Gilchrist Branch Klamath County Library , 138306 Michigan Ave, Gilchrist, OR 97737. Phone: 541-433-2186. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.

, 138306 Michigan Ave, Gilchrist, OR 97737. Phone: 541-433-2186. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Keno Branch Klamath County Library , 15555 Hwy 66 No. 1, Keno, OR 97627. Phone: 541-273-0750. Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to– 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 15555 Hwy 66 No. 1, Keno, OR 97627. Phone: 541-273-0750. Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to– 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Klamath Falls Gospel Mission , 1931 Mission Ave, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Phone: 541-882-4895. Hours: Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours of service may vary.

, 1931 Mission Ave, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Phone: 541-882-4895. Hours: Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours of service may vary. Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center , 2045 Arthur Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Phone: 541-883-7171. Hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 2045 Arthur Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Phone: 541-883-7171. Hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Malin Branch Klamath County Library , 2307 Front Street, Malin, OR 97632. Phone: 541-723-5210. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

, 2307 Front Street, Malin, OR 97632. Phone: 541-723-5210. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Merrill Branch Klamath County Library , 365 West Front Street, Merrill, OR 97633. Phone: 541-798-5393. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 5:30 p.m.

, 365 West Front Street, Merrill, OR 97633. Phone: 541-798-5393. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 5:30 p.m. South Suburban Branch Klamath County Library , 3625 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Phone: 541-273-3679. Hours: Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 3625 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Phone: 541-273-3679. Hours: Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sprague River Branch Klamath County Library , 23402 Sprague River Road, Sprague River, OR 97639. Phone: 541-533-2769. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 23402 Sprague River Road, Sprague River, OR 97639. Phone: 541-533-2769. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Red is the Road to Wellness, 925 East Main St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Phone: 541-797-0088. Hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

In Siskiyou County, the following cooling centers will be open:

Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center

109 E. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA

(530) 926-1400

Monday-Thursday, 9:00am-4:00pm

109 E. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA (530) 926-1400 Monday-Thursday, 9:00am-4:00pm Dunsmuir Community Resource Center

5844 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA

(530) 235-4400

5844 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA (530) 235-4400 Weed Family & Community Resource Ctr.

260 Main St., Weed, CA

(530) 938-9914

Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00am-4:00pm

260 Main St., Weed, CA (530) 938-9914 Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00am-4:00pm Scott Valley Family Resource Center

11920 Main St., Fort Jones, CA

(530) 468-2450

Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00am-3:00pm

11920 Main St., Fort Jones, CA (530) 468-2450 Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00am-3:00pm Dunsmuir Branch Library

5714 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA

(530) 235-2035

Tuesday-Friday, 1:00pm-5:00pm

5714 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA (530) 235-2035 Tuesday-Friday, 1:00pm-5:00pm Etna Branch Library

115 Collier Way, Etna, CA.

(530) 467-3661

Mon., Tu., Thur., 1:00pm-5:00pm

Wed., Fri., 10:00am-5:00pm

115 Collier Way, Etna, CA. (530) 467-3661 Mon., Tu., Thur., 1:00pm-5:00pm Wed., Fri., 10:00am-5:00pm Tulelake Library

451 Main St., Tulelake, CA

(530) 667-2297

Monday-Wednesday, 12:00pm-5:00pm

451 Main St., Tulelake, CA (530) 667-2297 Monday-Wednesday, 12:00pm-5:00pm Yreka Library

719 4th St., Yreka, CA

(530) 841-4175

Monday-Friday, 12:00pm-5:00pm

719 4th St., Yreka, CA (530) 841-4175 Monday-Friday, 12:00pm-5:00pm Butte Valley Library

800 W. Third St., Dorris, CA

(530) 397-4932

Tuesday-Thursday, 1:00pm-4:00pm

800 W. Third St., Dorris, CA (530) 397-4932 Tuesday-Thursday, 1:00pm-4:00pm Karuk Senior Center

64101 2nd Ave., Happy Camp, CA

(530) 493-2508

Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm

64101 2nd Ave., Happy Camp, CA (530) 493-2508 Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm HUB Communities Family Resource Center

310 South 13th St.

Montague, CA 96064

(530) 459-3481

Tuesday-Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm