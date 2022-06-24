Cooling shelters opening across the Rogue Valley this weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With a hot weekend in store, several cooling shelters will be available to Rogue Valley residents.

The City of Medford is partnering with ACCESS and the Jackson County Library to open a shelter at the library on Sunday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cooling shelter will provide water, restrooms, popsicles, and snacks. Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] for more information.

A cooling shelter will also be open Sunday in Ashland from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be located at Pioneer Hall on Winburn Way across from Lithia Park.

1st Phoenix Presbyterian Church will open a cooling shelter at 121 West 2nd Street in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Snacks and water will be provided.