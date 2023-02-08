Coos Bay and North Bend get $25k grant for accessibility

COOS BAY, ORE.– Coos Bay and North Bend are getting a $25,000 grant to help improve accessibility for travelers with disabilities.

The grant from Travel Oregon will help fund a survey in Coos Bay that will identify ways the city could be more accessible.

Wheel the World, an organization that promotes destinations that are accessible to people with disabilities, will be doing the survey.

A representative from the area’s visitor bureau said this is an opportunity to market the Oregon coast to a new group of people.

Executive Director Janice Langlinais said, “people with physical disabilities, they will go back to places they already know are welcoming to them, and will not necessarily go to a new location because of the unknown.”

Wheel the World will provide a series of recommendations, specifically for outdoor recreation, once the survey is over.

Langlinais said funding for the recommended projects will be separate from the grant money.