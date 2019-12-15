Coos Bay firefighter memorial purposely covered with ‘trash’

COOS BAY, Ore.– Coos Bay Police responded to the Coos Bay Firefighter’s Memorial Saturday morning after it was reported someone had placed trash on and around it.
Once officers arrived, the memorial, located on Central Avenue near 4th Street, did have a variety of items on it including a traffic cone. Police found 37-year-old Melissa Lucas at the memorial as well. She admitted to placing the items on the memorial stating she was decorating it.
Lucas was arrested for Abuse of a Venerated Object and transported to the Coos County Jail. Officers were able to clean up the mess and there was no lasting damage done to the memorial.
