Coos Bay foster teen reported missing, may be in danger

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities are trying to find an Oregon foster child who could be in danger.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help tracking down 17-year-old Katelyn N. Smith. She went missing from Coos Bay on January 20. She may still be in the area with Trayton W. Glass, a 20-year-old man. It’s believed Katelyn is in danger.

ODHS described Katelyn as follows:

Name: Katelyn N. Smith

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Aug. 3, 2004

Height: 5-foot-six

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Blue

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying information: Katelyn’s lower lip is pierced; she has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police.