Coos Bay foster teen reported missing, may be in danger

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities are trying to find an Oregon foster child who could be in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help tracking down 17-year-old Katelyn N. Smith. She went missing from Coos Bay on January 20. She may still be in the area with Trayton W. Glass, a 20-year-old man. It’s believed Katelyn is in danger.
ODHS described Katelyn as follows:
- Name: Katelyn N. Smith
- Pronouns: She/her
- Date of birth: Aug. 3, 2004
- Height: 5-foot-six
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Blue
- Eye color: Brown
- Other identifying information: Katelyn’s lower lip is pierced; she has a nose piercing.
Anyone with information about Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police.