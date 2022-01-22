Coos Bay foster teen reported missing, may be in danger

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities are trying to find an Oregon foster child who could be in danger.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help tracking down 17-year-old Katelyn N. Smith. She went missing from Coos Bay on January 20. She may still be in the area with Trayton W. Glass, a 20-year-old man. It’s believed Katelyn is in danger.

ODHS described Katelyn as follows:

  • Name: Katelyn N. Smith
  • Pronouns: She/her
  • Date of birth: Aug. 3, 2004
  • Height: 5-foot-six
  • Weight: 120 pounds
  • Hair: Blue
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Other identifying information: Katelyn’s lower lip is pierced; she has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

