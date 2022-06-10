Coos Bay homicide suspect arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos Bay police officers arrested a man in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday night.

On June 8, a 911 caller discovered a body at a house along the 1700 block of Idaho Drive in Coos Bay.

Coos Bay officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased woman, identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves.

Officers on the scene believed her death was a homicide.

Thursday afternoon, officers arrested 47-year-old North Bend resident Johnny Ray Bohannon and charged him with murder in the second degree.

The district attorney expects Bohannon to make his first court appearance Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the coos bay police department.