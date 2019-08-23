Coos Bay man arrested for reckless endangering, DUII

COOS BAY, Ore. – A driver was arrested for recklessly speeding through a Coos Bay neighborhood while allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.
Police said on the night of August 22, Coos Bay officers were in the city’s Empire District when they saw Ethan Mason driving a pickup truck at high speed on Newark Avenue. Mason failed to stop for several pedestrians in a crosswalk, nearly hitting them.
Mason continued driving recklessly, but eventually lost control and crashed into a planter box near Wasson Street. The vehicle catapulted off the brick planter box and hit several light poles and two trees. Two buildings were also damaged.
The pickup truck caught fire before two officers removed Mason from the wreckage. The fire was extinguished before further damage could be caused.
Mason was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, attempting to elude in a vehicle and reckless endangering. He was taken to a hospital where he was released to hospital staff for treatment.