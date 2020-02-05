Coos Bay man sentenced for selling guns, drugs to undercover agent

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing drugs and unlawfully possessing numerous firearms.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in March of 2019, investigators learned 36-year-old Theron Gilbert Geber, a convicted felon, was dealing methamphetamine and selling guns in the Coos Bay area.
In April of 2019, an undercover ATF agent met with Gerber to buy a firearm. The DOJ said after entering the home, the agent saw drug paraphernalia and about 25 guns for sale. Gerber reportedly told the agent, “Everything is for sale at the right price.”
According to prosecutors, Gerber sold the agent a short-barreled shotgun, a Glock handgun, three magazines, three drum magazines and 91 rounds of ammunition. The next week, the agent met Gerber again to buy an AK-style rifle and methamphetamine. Two weeks later, Gerber sold the agent even more firearms, magazines and ammunition.
A short time after the final transaction, ATF agents searched Gerber’s home and arrested him.
On January 6, 2020, Gerber pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and distribution of methamphetamine. He was later sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by four years of probation.