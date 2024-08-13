Coos Bay police investigating major crime near D Street, 5th Avenue

COOS BAY, Ore. – Officers with the Coos Bay Police Department are investigating a major crime in the city Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the crime reportedly occurred in the area of D Street and 5th Avenue.

There is no threat to the public, but the department says there will be an increased police presence while officers are investigating.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

