Coos Bay sheriff’s dispatch center shut down

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos Bay Police emergency dispatchers are continuing to serve the entire county on its own after the Coos County sheriff’s dispatch center closed.

Last month, the sheriff’s dispatch center was shut down due to staff shortages and other challenges.

Dispatchers who previously worked at the sheriff’s center are welcome to join the new dispatch center with their colleagues and continue to help the community.

Although it might be a big change, dispatchers want to remind the community that they’re excited for the change and it shouldn’t be an issue the public should worry about.

Although it may not be without challenges and learning curves the seamless transition and communication between employees at the new center is already in full swing.

After the closure of the sheriff’s dispatch center, this is the only dispatch center left in Coos County.

On Wednesday, the Southwest Oregon Fire Chiefs Association will offer more updates regarding emergency dispatch services in a meeting.

