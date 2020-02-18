Coos Bay student dies from flu complications

COOS BAY, Ore. – Students in one coastal town are mourning the loss of one of their classmates who died from the flu.
Counselors will be on hand for students this morning at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay after the district says that one of their students has died of complications from type B influenza.
The district made the announcement on Facebook late Monday. The school’s crisis team has met and will have counselors available to both students and staff all week long.
According to the CDC, more than 14,000 Americans have died from the flu this season, 92 of them children which the agency says is more than most years. The agency also says most of those children had influenza B, a strain that hasn’t been around since 1993.
Experts say anybody born after ’93 may not have the necessary immunity.
Here are the warning signs that it’s time to get a child to the ER: a high fever that won’t go down, confusion, chest pain or trouble breathing, muscle pain and dehydration.