Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Coos Bay Walmart

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 27, 2024

COOS BAY, Ore.- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office receives a grant from the Coos Bay Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from CCSO, the staff at the Coos Bay Walmart are continuing their support of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit with a $3k grant. According to the Coos County website, the K9 program is not funded through Coos County taxpayers, but instead by continuous support from the community. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s extremely grateful to everyone who helps to support the program. K9s Poe and Cena seem pretty thankful too.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content