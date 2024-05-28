Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Coos Bay Walmart

COOS BAY, Ore.- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office receives a grant from the Coos Bay Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from CCSO, the staff at the Coos Bay Walmart are continuing their support of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit with a $3k grant. According to the Coos County website, the K9 program is not funded through Coos County taxpayers, but instead by continuous support from the community. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s extremely grateful to everyone who helps to support the program. K9s Poe and Cena seem pretty thankful too.

