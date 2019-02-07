Coos County man awakens to find intruder in his home

COOS BAY, Ore. – A bizarre incident inside a Coos Bay area home ended with the arrest of a trespassing suspect.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of February 5, a man called police with a strange report.
The caller said while he and his wife were sleeping, a man entered their home. The caller awoke to see the man standing over his wife trying to spark a lighter.
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jimi Lee Lawing, was “escorted” out of the home by the caller at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.
Lawing was arrested the next day at his home on Libby Lane, just south of Coos Bay. He was taken to jail and charged with trespassing in the first degree.
Deputies offered no further information about the incident.