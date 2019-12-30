Coos County man killed in Hwy 255 crash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man reported missing on Sunday was found dead by emergency personnel Monday morning.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 255 near milepost 361. According to investigators, 50-year-old Chester Mayer was driving northbound, when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the highway. Mayer did not survive the crash.
The Coos Bay man was last seen leaving a home in Brookings Saturday night. He was reported missing to Brookings police on Sunday.