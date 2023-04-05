Coos county seeing spike in syphilis cases to start 2023

Posted by Zack Larsen April 4, 2023

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Coos county is seeing an uptick in reported cases of Syphilis.

According to Coos Health and Wellness Public Health, there’s been 22 cases in the last three months.

That is almost triple the number the county sees for an entire year.

Coos Public Health said people not using protection has led to the increase.

“Take the precautions to protect against the spread of sexual transmitted inflections like syphilis by using condoms during sexual activity,” CHW deputy director Dr. Eric Gleason said. “We tested regularly for sexual transmitted infections and then seek treatment if you suspect you may have been exposed.”

Early symptoms of syphilis can include a sore or rash.

If it goes untreated, people can have lifelong problems with their nervous system and brain activity.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content