Coos County sees first COVID death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County is reporting the first death from COVID-19 in the county.
Coos Health and Wellness said the person who died was a 58-year-old woman. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 18 and died on October 22. She had underlying health conditions.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and other who have been impacted by this loss,” health officials said. “This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can have a serious impact especially for seniors and those with underlying conditions.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there have been 236 cases of COVID-19 reported in Coos County.