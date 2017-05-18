Central Point, Ore. – Voters in Coos County rejected a measure that would have effectively banned the construction of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and its 231-mile pipeline.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Measure 6-162 didn’t mention Jordan Cove specifically, but it would have banned “non-sustainable energy systems”, including the transportation of bulk fossil fuels, in the county.
The controversial LNG terminal and pipeline was rejected by federal regulators last year, but Jordan Cove and its parent company are hoping the Trump administration will allow them to move forward.
In many people’s opinion the broadly written measure was likely unconstitutional, and county commissioners said they wouldn’t spend any money defending it.
