Home
Coos Health and Wellness asks for #MaskMonday photos

Coos Health and Wellness asks for #MaskMonday photos

Local News Top Stories , , ,

COOS CO., Ore. – Coos Health and Wellness is encouraging people to wear a facial covering in a creative way, #MaskMonday.

The Coos Health and Wellness team has been posting photos of their residents in masks every Monday. Underneath each photo it says “Together we can keep Coos County open.” People have submitted photos with custom made, silly and regular masks.

If you want to submit a photo to be featured on their social media, you can send it to [email protected]

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »