Coos Health and Wellness asks for #MaskMonday photos

COOS CO., Ore. – Coos Health and Wellness is encouraging people to wear a facial covering in a creative way, #MaskMonday.
The Coos Health and Wellness team has been posting photos of their residents in masks every Monday. Underneath each photo it says “Together we can keep Coos County open.” People have submitted photos with custom made, silly and regular masks.
If you want to submit a photo to be featured on their social media, you can send it to [email protected]
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!