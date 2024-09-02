Copperfield Fire burns 5 miles SE of Chiloquin, estimated 2,500 acres

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Sunday, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3 responded to the Copperfield Fire, burning 5 miles Southeast of Chiloquin.

The fire grew quickly to an estimated 2,500 acres, after strong winds rendered initial attack efforts unsuccessful.

Winds continue to challenge firefighter’s efforts.

Through the night, crews worked diligently to lay down dozer lines from the southern heel of the fire, up along the East and West flanks, and will work to connect the lines today.

Thanks to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s invocation of the Emergency Conflagration Act, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Team will join ODF in a unified command, taking on structural protection.

“That kind of teamwork is really what helps protect the natural resources and nearby communities,” ODF’s Jessica Neujahr told NBC 5 News.

When you have the wildland fire and the structural protection side of it working together to protect communities it leads to success.

Multiple air resources are on order for Labor Day to help with suppression efforts.

One local property owner says he’s faced push-back in his efforts to clean up some of the undergrowth that is currently burning.

“I’ve been trying to get an under-burn organized out here,” said resident, Mark H. Gaffney, “but I can’t seem to get through the bureaucratic red tape.”

Fire is an integral part of this ecosystem. When you exclude fire for 90 years, you’re looking for trouble. If you don’t get fire back into the system the whole ecosystem unravels.

He says local property owners need guidance and access to equipment for prescribed burns to limit excessive undergrowth.

Sprague river highway remains closed between mile markers 5 and 15.

Klamath County Sheriff’s office has declared Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations east of Chiloquin.

The following “zones” have Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders.

KLU-E061

KLU-E062

KLU-E063A

KLU-E064A

KLU-E073

KLU-E111-B

And there are Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation orders in effect for the following zones.

KLU-E060E

KLU-E035B

For up-to-date information visit the Klamath County Emergency Management website.

