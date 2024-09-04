Copperfield Fire continues to burn in Chiloquin, more than 3,600 acres

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The Copperfield Fire burning in Klamath County almost doubled in size since early numbers starting coming in Sunday.

Tuesday, NBC 5’s Kade Stirling went out to the scene of the fire, just five miles outside of Chiloquin.

As of Tuesday night, the Copperfield fire was at more than 3,600 acres but is completely lined.

Burning near Chiloquin in Klamath County, the blaze started Sunday afternoon.

Extremely dry conditions and rapid fire growth prompted Governor Tina Kotek to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act, freeing up more resources to respond.

Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Incident Management Team entered into unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry, taking charge of structure protection.

“We’re very fortunate that when this fire occurred on Sunday and started Sunday afternoon that a lot of our resources were at home,” Simone Cordery-Cotter with OSFM’s Red Team said. “They were available and that allowed us to bring a significant amount of resources quickly into the area and I think that is in part some the success that we’ve been having.”

Crews saw tremendous success Monday night and in to Tuesday, getting fire line wrapped around most of the fire and will continue to solidify lines while mopping up hot-spots.

Firefighters are capitalizing on prior fuel treatments that have been done in the area, allowing them to more effectively lay down dozer and hand lines.

“We’re also utilizing a significant number of air resources,” says Cordery-Cotter, “That’s been great. That’s allowed us to get a significant amount of success quickly.”

During the initial phases of the fire, 17 structures were impacted, including seven primary residences, though assessments are still underway by Klamath County Emergency Management.

Since that first night, no other structures have been impacted.

As the burn period comes to a close Tuesday, crews got a much better idea on the progress of firefighting efforts, and the fire is now completely lined.

Crews are also working with representatives of the Klamath Tribe to ensure protection to cultural sites.

Visit the Klamath County Emergency Management website for up-to-date evacuation information.

