Copperfield Fire grows to 3,656 acres, evacuation notices still in place

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Copperfield Fire burning southeast of Chiloquin has grown to an estimated 3,656 acres. It is at 0% containment.

According to the Tuesday morning update, a total of 17 structures, including seven residences and 10 other buildings, have been destroyed.

Crews have lined almost the entire perimeter of the fire and will continue to work on tightening the line throughout the day.

Their main focus will be on the southwestern corner, where firefighters will be working to secure the edge.

On the north and east sides of the fire, crews are continuing to work on structure preparation and protection where officials say there are a lot of structures.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3 is working alongside the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team (OSFM) in a unified command on the fire.

According to OSFM, eight task forces will be working the fire over 24-hour shifts. These crews will mainly be assisting with structure prep, structure triage, and helping with any wildland water supplies as well as extinguishing any fires that pop up.

The Klamath Tribe members are also working with fire officials to protect cultural sites.

Due to fire activity and air quality, the Klamath County School District has closed all Chiloquin schools on Tuesday. Additionally, all after-school activities are also canceled.

Evacuation notices issued by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office remain in place. Those include a Level 3 – Go Now between Chiloquin and Sprague River in the following areas:

South of Sprague River Road (Copperfield Draw and Corbel Butte, No Name Flat, S’ocholis Canyon)

West of Saddle Mountain Pit Road

North of NFD Road 159, NFD Road 2220, NFD Road 5830

East of NFD Road 5815, NFD Road 5802

North of Sprague River Road (Sprague River Pines, 9 Mile Road, Mahogany Ridge Reservoir)

East of Williamson River Road

South of Williamson River Road and Lone Pine Road

West of Lone Pine Road

Evacuation shelters are in place at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Sixth Street in Klamath Falls as well as at the Chiloquin Community Center on First Avenue in Chiloquin.

The Sprague River Highway remains closed between mile markers 5 and 15.

