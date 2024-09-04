Copperfield fire holds at 3,653 acres, containment on the way

CHILOQUIN, Ore, – Crews continue to see progress on the Copperfield fire, burning in Klamath county since Sunday.

The Copperfield Fire is estimated at 3,656 acres just east of Chiloquin, remaining within the previous footprint.

In their update Wednesday, officials on the fire took a moment to answer questions from the public about containment, saying fire has to be cold out for 50 to 100 feet for them to call it contained.

With some task forces sent home today, officials say they have made great progress despite the rapid growth at the beginning of the fire.

Oregon State Fire Marshal crews worked through the night to get Sprague River Road mopped out to 100 feet beyond the road, getting it reopened for school buses to get through.

Evacuation levels will continue to change as fire containment increases, follow the Klamath County Emergency Management website for up-to-date information.

