Copperfield Fire reaches 26% containment

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Copperfield fire, burning near Chiloquin, is now at 26% containment.

It has burned through an estimated 3,802 acres.

Wednesday, firefighters worked to extend hose lines and cool hot spots along the fire’s edge to improve containment.

According to ODF, the majority of the fire’s growth was because of unburnt pockets consuming fuels which also assisted with containment.

On Thursday, crews will focus on preparing for a change in weather with temperatures and winds expected to increase, while humidity will remain low. Officials say this combination will increase the risk of fire spots.

Structure protection and mop-up in wildland areas will also be a priority.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.