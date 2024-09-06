Copperfield Fire reaches 43% containment

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore, – The Copperfield Fire burning near Chiloquin has reached 43% containment. It has burned through 3,822 acres and destroyed 30 structures, since sparking on September 1.

Moderate weather allowed crews to increase the containment as well as providing the opportunity to conduct infrared drone flights overnight. Using the drones, firefighters were able to identify and extinguish a few hot spots on the eastern side of the fire.

With a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the area. These storms could bring strong winds of up to 50 miles per hour.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team demobilized Friday, and the Oregon Department of Forestry will remain in command, monitoring the fire for any new threats.

